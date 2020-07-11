By Ayodele Efunla

Some residents have disclosed that the three-story building which collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, was actually marked for demolition two years ago, but the owners renovated it and rented it out.

Three dead bodies have been recovered and nine others rescued from the building that suffered total collapse leaving its occupants trapped as they were fast asleep at about 4.00 am.

Speaking to P.M. News correspondent at the scene of the incident, a woman whose elder brother is a resident of the house said the house has been giving them sign for years but the government agency in charge refused to demolish it.





Another resident, Alison Gabriel, claimed that the house was marked for demolition two years ago, but the owners renovated it and rented it out to the people inside.

Grabriel who also escaped the accident said they called for help but Lagos Fire Service were the first responders but LASEMA came late.

“Four people were calling for help under the rubbles but as at the time help came, two were already dead,” he said.

Other residents around the scene of the incident accused the Lagos state-building control agency of incompetency, for leaving the affected building.