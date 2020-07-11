President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, congratulated former governor of Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada-George, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The congratulatory message was conveyed in a message released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President.

In the message, President Buhari prayed almighty God to grant the Peripelebo 1 of Okrika more years of good health and longevity to see change and transformation in his immediate community and the country he loves so dearly.

The President commended Chief Ada-George’s dedication to the promotion of peace and conflict resolution in the Niger Delta.





He further described Chief Ada-George as a senior citizen who bequeathed a future filled with hope, peace, and prosperity for the children.

However, President Buhari also commiserated with the Emir of Gujba, Alhaji Tijjani Ahmed Saleh, the government and people of Yobe State over the death of the Emir’s mother, Hajiya Fanna Ibn Ali Gangarang.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for all who mourn.