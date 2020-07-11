A 35 year-old Nigerian from Anambra state has been arrested for killing his four-year-old son with a cutlass and also burying the body in a shallow grave.

The killer, Christian Alisigwe was arrested by policemen of Anambra Police Command on Thursday 9 July.

Alizigwe was arrested in Ihite-Azia in Ihiala LGA.

SP Haruna Mohammed, public relations officer,PPRO, of Anambra State Police Command, Alisigwe committed the offence in his compound.





Police detectives have exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy.

The case has been transferred to State CID Awka for more investigation.