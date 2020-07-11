Legendary American Pentecostal evangelist, Dr. Morris Cerullo, has passed away.

The evangelist, who traveled extensively around the world for his ministry, died on Saturday in San Diego, California, the United States at 88.

Cerullo was born in Passaic, New Jersey to a Russo-Jewish/Italian family. He was raised in various orphanages as he lost his parent in an automobile accident when he was very young.

He converted to Christianity at age 14 with the guidance of a nurse in the Clifton, New Jersey, orphanage.





He began preaching the gospel at the age of 16 after he claimed to have seen a vision from God.

He attended and graduated from divinity school in New York state in 1953.

Cerullo then began ministering with the help of his then soon-to-be bride Theresa.

He was ordained in the Assemblies of God In the early 1950s.

He ministered in several countries of the world including Mexico, Brazil, The Philippines, Korea, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Indonesia, Netherlands, and many others.

However, Founder and Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who has invited Cerullo several times for preaching engagement expressed shock over his death.

He wrote: “My father – Dr. Morris Cerullo! Like a good soldier of Christ, you fought a good fight, finished your course, and kept the faith (2 Tim 4:7).

“Our consolation is that you lived an impactful life, raising men across the globe for Jesus. Adieu, Papa Cerullo! We will miss you dearly.”

Apostle Johnson Suleman, President, Omega Fire Ministries, also eulogized the world evangelist.

“He started ministering as a child but ministered to over 1billion people around the world. made such huge and undeniable impact..redefined evangelism with great passion.death is not a tragedy, unfulfilled life is. goodnite DR MORRIS CERULLO..rest in peace sir,” Suleman wrote on Twitter.