By Taiwo Okanlawon

American rapper 50 Cent has joined the list of people trolling Will Smith on social media after his wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to having an affair with August Alsina on the recent episode of the ‘Red Table Talk’.

Although Jada said that she and Will were separated at the time, but folks on social media are not buying it, and they see it as disrespectful to tell the world about it.

Jada admitted that her relationship with August was exciting, adding that no one made her feel like August has "in years."





Will Smith noticeably struggled through the interview and seemed at one point like he was holding back tears.

She describes their relationship as an “entanglement” and that she and Will were actually separated at the time and it seemed as though they wouldn’t get back together. That’s when she started to get into a relationship with Alsina that eventually ended soon after.

However, not long after the interview, Will Smith Cuck began trending on Twitter with fans of the prolific actor expressing their disappointment. It didn’t take long before the “troll king”, fiddy chimed in.

50 Cent went straight into Will Smith’s DM, he started by acting like he cares. “Yo Will, you okay over there?” he asked. “Yes I’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother,” Will replied.

But it ended up with a “fuck you 50.”