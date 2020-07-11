By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Government on Saturday said it has arrested and prosecuted 128 environmental sanitation offenders.

The offenders who were apprehended and prosecuted in major cities and towns of the state, Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ota, Ifo, Mowe and Ibafo were found guilty of dumping refuse on roads, medians, water channels and canals which contravened the state’s environmental laws, thereby aiding flooding that destroyed public and private properties as well as infringing on public peace and safety.

They all pleaded guilty and were subsequently fined between N5,000 and N10,000 respectively.





Mr Ola Oresanya, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Head of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority OGWAMA, said the arrest and successful prosecution would serve as deterrent to others.

He said the Governor in January has accredited and assigned 120 PSP waste managers to various local governments for effective collection of refuse to stop illegal dumping of refuse and stop the spread of diseases and destruction of public and private infrastructure.