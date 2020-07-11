By Abankula

The Nigerian Police Force announced Saturday that online applications for enlistment as constable will begin on Tuesday 14 July.

Its portal www.policerecruitment.gov.ng will remain open till 23 August.

Interested applicants for the 40,000 vacancies, according to an advertisement signed by DCP Frank Mba, must have National Identity Number(NIN).





They must have five credits in WASSCE or NECO, GCE or NANTEB, at not more than two sittings.

They must also be between 17 and 25 years.

The advertisement however lists some categories of people who cannot apply for the jobs.

These are:

* Short men and women. The advert says a female applicant must be at least 1.64m tall, while a male applicant must be at least 1.67m.

* Male applicants must have a minimum chest measurement of 34 inches.

*Female applicants must not be pregnant.

*All applicants with financial problems or ‘pecuniary embarrassment’ are barred.

* Applicants with impediment of speech

*Gross malformation of teeth or jaw

*Knock knees

*Bow legs

*Bent Knees

*Deformed hands

*Defective eyesight or squint eyes

*Amputation of any part of the body.

Read the advert for the constabulary jobs: