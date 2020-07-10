By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian comedienne and content creator Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, popularly known by her stage name Taaooma collaborates with her boyfriend Abula on this visual.

On this episode of “Time Out With Taaooma“, Tao’s boo Abdulaziz “Abula” Dimeji, play a game tagged, “Who Is More Likely To?”

The duo take turns answering questions and end up dipping their faces in bowls of water for failing a question. Watch it here.





Tao as she is fondly called, has gained a huge following on social media, making her one of the most popular online comedienne in the country.