New mum and popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is out with the visual of her family docu series dubbed Our Circle.

On episode 2 of the show, her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko and the entire family had a sport event where everyone were mostly swimming or in the gym.

The 20 year old actor married Nwoko in a traditional wedding that held in her hometown in Nigeria, in 2019 with family and friends in attendance.