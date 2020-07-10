Report reaching us revealed that Tunde Braimoh, the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, actually died from COVID-19 related complications.

The former chairman of Kosofe Local Government died early Friday, two months to his 60th birthday on 30 September.

Hakeem Sokunle, Chairman, House Committee on Health, told NAN that the late Braimoh might have died of COVID-19 and it was possible he had contracted it from late Sen. Bayo Osinowo with whom he was a close confidant.

“We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him.





“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant, it is confirmed he died of COVID-19,” Sokunle said.

The deceased, until his sudden death, was the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy who made copious contributions to state developmental policy debate on the floor of the house.