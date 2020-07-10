UEFA on Friday concluded the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

One of the highlights of the draw held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland was that the four ties postponed in March because of COVID-19 will be played in August

The matches will played at the host club’s home stadium.

Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season.





UEFA added in a statement that the same arrangements would apply to the outstanding second leg matches in the Europa League round of 16 ties.

It also said that all matches in European club competition would be played without spectators until further notice, a measure it described as prudent.

The UEFA Champions League ties still to be completed are Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais and FC Barcelona vs Napoli.

The matches will be played on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

Manchester City lead Real Madrid 2-1, Bayern Munich are 3-0 up against Chelsea, Juventus trail Lyon 1-0 while FC Barcelona and Napoli are level at 1-1.

The final stages of the UEFA Champions League, from the quarter-finals onwards, will be played as a mini-tournament in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany.

The draws were made on Friday, and all those matches will be over one leg.

UEFA confirmed that the two Europa League ties where the first leg did not take place would be played over a single leg in Germany.

These are: Inter Milan vs Getafe and Sevilla vs AS Roma.

UEFA said it would be mandatory for all participating teams to follow its health protocol which sets out sanitary and hygiene-related procedures at all matches it organises.

Quarter-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15 in Lisbon)

– Quarter-final (QF) 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus

– QF 2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

– QF 3: Napoli or FC Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich

– QF 4: Atalanta vs Paris St-Germain (PSG)

Semi-Finals draw (Matches on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)

– Semi-final (SF) 1: Winners of QF 1 vs Winners of QF 3

– SF 2: Winners of QF 2 vs Winners of QF 4