Tunde Braimoh, the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, is dead.

The former chairman of Kosofe Local Government died early Friday, two months to his 60th birthday.

Taiwo Fadipe, the chief press secretary to Kosofe Local Government said Braimoh died after two days of illness.

“He died at a hospital in Ikorodu Road. He died overnight after a two-day sickness,” Fadipe said.





Braimoh, a lawyer was the Bamofin of Ketuland. He was popularly called ‘Big Daddy’.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Last month, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who had also represented Kosofe 1 constituency in the House of Assembly died of coronavirus complications.

After Osinowo’s death, Braimoh, waxed poetic about life and death:

Life is a conundrum

A mirage and a puzzle

A concomitance of the strange and the mysterious

Sometimes comes with so much joy

Sometimes with so much sadness

What a world of absurdity ?

But in all, we remain thankful.

May God have mercy on us

Halt the torrents of sadness

And grant us enduring joy.