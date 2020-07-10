Filmmaker, director and producer Toyin Abraham took to social media to celebrate living a peaceful life which happened 3 years ago.

The mum of 1 changed her name from Toyin Aimakhu to Toyin Abraham and the actor says it has been a hell of a journey which is worth it.

‘There was a Toyin Aimakhu then Toyin Abraham happened three years ago. Let’s not forget the ”new” Toyin is just three years ago. It has been one massive journey of change and faithfulness of God. What a journey!

Living my life at my pace and being at peace with my pace.’ she wrote.

Abraham was formerly married to fellow actor Adeniyi Johnson but the union crashed and in 2019, she remarried to Kola Ajeyemi with whom she has a son with.



