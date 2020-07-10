Many African organisations are well placed to drive the next wave of innovation in the global platform economy, according to the findings of a report by world-renowned platform economy expert Sangeet Paul Choudary and Standard Bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) Digital unit.

The paper, titled ‘Can Africa take the platform economy forward?’, analyses the challenges facing the continent’s platform economy, the path it is likely to follow, and the untapped opportunities for long-established organisations.

Despite several unique challenges across the continent, the platform economy is gaining traction in Africa as consumers and businesses grow more accustomed to online services.

Embodied by the likes of Amazon and Uber, the platform economy refers to value-creating interactions facilitated by digital intermediaries.

Africa’s sophisticated mobile-money market is one of the best-known examples of platform innovation on the continent, which is fast developing alternative infrastructures in response to the dearth of continent-wide traditional digital infrastructure.





As its platform economy takes root, Africa may well draw on the experiences of both India and China, whereby governments work to develop standards and create basic digital capabilities such as identity management, while private companies build out the necessary financial and logistics infrastructure.

At the same time, opportunities exist for traditional African organisations to drive new innovations and develop new operating models in the platform economy.

With their extensive networks and ecosystems of clients and partner organisations, companies that are already deeply entrenched in the African market are well placed to facilitate the growth of the business-to-business sharing economy, in which companies drive efficiencies by sharing services, processes and digital assets.

“Banking groups are among those that could seize this opportunity,” says Kent Marais, Head: CIB Digital Channels, Standard Bank. “For example, a financial services organisation can provide a digital platform that facilitates value-creating interactions between ecosystem participants – clients and other partner organisations”.

In this scenario, a corporate banking client that has developed a robust risk-management function could consider taking on the role of a capability provider that on-sells this service to other businesses in the ecosystem.

Platform owners themselves can also on-sell some of their own digital capabilities which they have built up over the years and invested heavily in. For instance, a telecommunications company with a mobile-money platform could provide credit-scoring services to e-commerce platforms keen on offering installment-based payment options to boost sales.

By participating in the platform economy, organisations have an opportunity to better service clients while also generating new revenue streams.

“Globally, the current health and economic crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic has brought platform operating models to the fore, and the digital infrastructure providers behind them – cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google – are playing a crucial role,” says Sangeet Paul Choudary.

“But the crisis has also resulted in a stalling of big-tech regulations,” he adds.“Against this backdrop, there needs to be a focus on ensuring that we leverage platforms to develop solutions to humanitarian problems, and to ensure that organisations are more efficient and able to withstand this shock and the period that will follow.”

As the Covid-19 pandemic weighs heavily on the African and global economy, it is clear that platform companies are faring better than most. African organisations should consider how they can participate in this segment of the market – whether that means building and owning platforms themselves or participating in them, or both – to ensure that they are agile and able to adapt their offerings while also accessing new revenue streams.