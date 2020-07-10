South African rapper, AKA, said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

An official press statement was released via the Twitter handle of the rapper on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The statement noted that the rapper announced his result to create awareness of the virus and to caution citizens who still ignore official guidelines.

The rapper, however, gave his fans and followers hints on the symptoms of the virus.





“As soon as you feel that cough coming on, that headache … weakness in your muscles. Chills at night. Trust me. GO TEST ASAP,” he tweeted.

“There’s places where they do the swab at the back of your throat, not that insane up your nose one. Do it so you can know what you dealing with.”

The rapper also informed his fans on the social media platform that he is feeling ”strong and quite upbeat.”