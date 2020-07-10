By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor and her hubby Ibrahim Suleiman announced they have welcomed their first child together.

The mum of one held a maternity shoot, showing off her baby bump with her fellow actor husband to complete the family photos.

Photographer Wendy Lawal who took the lovely photos, penned the lovely message below for the new parents as she couldn’t hide her joy:





OUR BABY IS HERE!!!!!!!

😁🥳💃💃💃💃💃🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

I’m sooooo happy my heart can almost not contain it! ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️🥰🥳💃💃💃

I’ve smiled,cried and laughed so much today, my face hurts😂😂

My people!! Individually and as a couple you’re amazing friends and I’m sure you’re going to be fantastic parents. May God guide you through and provide all you need to nurture this precious gift🙏

Congratulations fam!!!💃💃

🙏☺️🥺🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍😍😍

The Suleimans @ibrahimsuleimanofficial and @ihuomalindaejiofor have given me another child!!! Thank you Jesus!!!😁💃💃🥳💃💃💃💃😍🤩

Ejiofor is known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel. The Nollywood star was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the film The Meeting.