Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN joined President Buhari as he signed into law the revised N10.8 trillion budget for the year 2020. Photos; Tolani Alli
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion into law.
The President signed the budget at the State House, Abuja.
Buhari, with Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the signing of the budget. photo: Tolani Alli.
Buhari, with Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the signing of the budget. photo: Tolani Alli.
Buhari receiving copies of the budget. photo: Tolani Alli
Buhari signing the budget. photo: Tolani Alli
Buhari, with Osinbajo and others during the signing of the budget. Photo: Tolani Alli
Buhari, with members of the Executive Council during the signing of the budget. Photo: Tolani Alli.
Related
What do you think?