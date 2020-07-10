By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun government has urged community leaders in remote areas of the state where children

face challenges of accessing the DigiClass, to assist them to benefit from the online programme.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

He acknowledged the effects of school closure on children, but said it is better the schools are shut than for “us to lose our children to the deadly pandemic”.





Hazzan reminded parents that only students who were alive and healthy would be privileged to learn.

He noted that the State Government would not be caught unawares whenever the Federal Government calls for schools reopening.

He said the State plans to provide students with face masks, hand sanitizers, as well as enforce other safety protocols.

Hazzan advised teachers to use the lockdown period to upgrade themselves.

He said government and religious leaders are always in constant talks for reviews on safety guidelines towards reopening of religious centres.