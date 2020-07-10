Nigerian film star Deyemi Okanlawon has shared his journey to having kids with his spouse and how they were told having kids is impossible.

Okanlawon disclosed that himself and wife Damilola tried to have children for three years to no avail, until they left the issue to God.

Celebrating his son Demilade’s birthday today, he shared a picture with the caption:

After 3 yrs of trying and then finally being told we couldn’t conceive your mum came home crying. I held her close and let her cry then when she was done I tilted up her face, looked her straight in the eyes and told her “That’s not what God told me! We will have our own children!”. On this day, 10th July, 4 years ago I woke up to the cry of a child my heart swelled with love and pride… and I understood for the first time the hearts of both my heavenly and earthly fathers towards me! Happy 4th Birthday Demide… I’m super proud to call you son. Luv, DeyemiTheDaddy ♥️♥️♥️ p.s. @damilolaokanlawon see how I fulfilled my promise of giving you beautiful sons 😁





Deyemi is best known for his roles in the TV Series Gidi Up and An African City. He has also featured in movies like If Tomorrow Comes and Road.

Okanlawon was born in Lagos to an Aircraft Engineer father Adeyemi Okanlawon, and Adeyinka Okanlawon a baker and entrepreneur.

He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria and also obtained a Certificate in Acting for Film, from the New York Film Academy.