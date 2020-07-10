By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday announced that Nigeria recorded 575 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases reported in the country to 31,323.

According to NCDC‘s post on Twitter, Lagos which remains the epicenter of the deadly virus recorded 224 new cases.

12, 795 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery, while 709 associated deaths have been recorded all over the country.





Below is the breakdown of cases recorded on Friday:

575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224

Oyo-85

FCT-68

Rivers-49

Kaduna-39

Edo-31

Enugu-30

Delta-11

Niger-10

Katsina-9

Ebonyi-5

Gombe-3

Jigawa-3

Plateau-2

Nassarawa-2

Borno-2

Kano-1

Abia-1 31,323 confirmed

12,795 discharged

709 deaths pic.twitter.com/Mav9p5BNJr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 10, 2020