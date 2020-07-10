Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Federal Minister of Science and Technology has announced that Nigeria developed the RNA Swift, a test kit for the identification of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent for Covid-19, to accelerate the capacity to test people and help manage the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu said that the “RNA Swift has amazing precision for the detection of SARS-COV-2 and would be available at a price that places it ahead of competitors in terms of sensitivity and affordability.”

According to him, the RNA Swift was borne out of a need in the Agricultural sector to test Nigerian farmers and labourers in the country.

He further disclosed that in the coming months, 5 Million farmers will be tested with the RNA Swift kits from the first 10 million kits to be produced.





The Minister described the development of the testing kit as “Nigeria’s gift and contribution to help Africa and the World fight the Covid-19 pandemic” adding that by encouraging Nigerian scientists and innovators, Nigeria can find solutions to global challenges.