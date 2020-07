Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter and ‘Piper’ crooner Korede Bello releases a new banging single entitled ‘Morire’.

The Mavin Records star dropped the track off his upcoming EP “Table For Two” set to drop on July 24, 2020. “Morire” is the track 1 off the 5 track consisted EP.

Bello is best known for his hit single “Godwin”,