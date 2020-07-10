The Lagos State Government has asked residents in the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State to give their maximum cooperation for the successful execution of the Otto-Wharf/ Mba-Cardoso Road reconstruction project.

Making this call at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat on Friday was the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

Speaking through the Director, Physical Planning in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Bola Aliu, he stated that the provision of adequate infrastructure provided the necessary leap for development to take firm root in any society.

He added that with road construction projects across the State, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated unparalled commitment to the infrastructure development of every nook and cranny of Lagos State.





“The reconstruction project of the Otto-Wharf/ Mba-Cardoso road represents another giant leap that will enhance the transportation and socio-economic development of this community and the surrounding areas.

“The Administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has, as a matter of deliberate policy articulated in the THEMES Agenda, maintained a consistent focus on improving the inter-modal transportation system of the State” he said.

Salako noted that the past thirteen months of the Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had witnessed the construction and rehabilitation of major roads to ease transportation across the State.

He urged residents of the area to give the required cooperation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and other agencies of government for the establishment of the Right of Way of the proposed road.

“In this regard your total support in removing all encumbrances in the way of the project is very essential” he said.

He explained that the very essence of the Stakeholders’ Meeting was to establish mutual understanding and cooperation required for the smooth execution of the project as the State Government is favourably disposed to inclusivity with the realization that it determines, to a large extent, the success of every meaningful project in the community.

“It is trite that we all give our full cooperation for the project to come into fruition so that we can reap its many benefits” he stated.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Soyoye said that the project was intended to bring succour to the people of the area by enhancing connectivity and socio-economic activities.

She added that government would try as much as possible to minimize the inconvenience that the road construction might cause as she called for the cooperation of the people during the reconstruction works.

Lukman Olumon, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1, said that his constituents cherished the project as a worthwhile dividend of democracy and assured that the community would demonstrate ownership of the project.

Also at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu, the Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Fatai Ayoola and community leaders in the Local Government Area.