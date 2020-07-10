The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, has tasked Procurement Officers in Public Service on need to work hard to change the negative perception of some stakeholders who regard them as clog and bottleneck in the delivery of goods and services to the citizens.

The Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, made the call while addressing Procurement Officers during the monthly Procurement Officers’ meeting organised by the Agency via zoom.

Olowo reminded procurement officers of the sensitive position they occupy in the delivery of improvement in the education sector, health services, 21st Century Economy status, tourism sector as well as in the security sector in the State.

He also stressed that the primary responsibility of procurement officers is to assist and guide the Accounting Officers of their Ministries, Departments and Agencies in ensuring compliance with the Procurement Law and due process, adding that Procurement officers were, therefore, not expected to act as auditors or police officers in the discharge of their duties.





The Commissioner charged them to demonstrate a renewed commitment in the discharge of their duties so that their colleagues and other stakeholders could have a better understanding of the public procurement process and appreciate the value and contributions of Procurement Officers in public service delivery.

He assured that necessary working tools would be given to them to enable them discharge their duties more efficiently, stressing however, that the officers must demonstrate passion for their job.

Olowo also promised that the Agency would continue to carry out sensitization of stakeholders, including Accounting Officers of MDAs, with a view to ensuring that they are properly educated on due process in public procurement process, noting however, that procurement officers must see themselves as partners and enablers in achieving the objectives of the State Government.

He disclosed that the Agency would constitute a monitoring team which would be charged with the responsibility of monitoring the conduct and performance of procurement officers deployed to the various MDAs, adding that those adjudged as doing well would be rewarded and celebrated while those found wanting and militating against the achievement of the developmental goals of Government would be given appropriate sanctions.

Also speaking at the online meeting, the General Manager of the Agency, Mr. FataiIdowu Onafowote, charged procurement officers to regularly check the website of the Agency for relevant information.

The General Manager stated that officers should desist from asking contractors, suppliers and consultants to visit the Agency to obtain information, including relevant information on registration, renewal and upgrade of registration as well as on the payment process which he said were already available on the website.