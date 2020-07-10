By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kiki Osinbajo, one of the daughters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has rubbished claim that she owned the N800 Abuja property housing her Glam D’Africa business.

Jackson Ude, a former presidential spokesperson had alleged that the multi-million naira building belonged to Kiki.

But responding to the allegation on her Instagram page, Kiki said it was completely unbelievable that a grown man could contort such lies against her.





“For me it is completely UNBELIEVABLE that a grown man will sit in his home and LIE about me, a grown man who possibly has children my age!



“Like many young women in Nigeria I work hard , It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam.



“ANYONE can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at Agis in Abuja. I am a tenant in that property. My landlord’s name is Mr MUSA ADAMS,” she wrote on her page.