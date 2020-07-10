The impeachment of Ondo deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi by the House of Assembly has run into a legal brick wall.

Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, the chief judge of the state has rejected a request by the House, asking that she set up a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations against Agboola.

She said the impeachment proceeding has skirted some constitutional provisions and can therefore not request for a probe panel.

Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun had written to the Chief Judge explaining that impeachment notice has been served on Hon Ajayi.





A total of 14 lawmakers signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi.

Speaker Oleyelogun informed Justice Akeredolu that setting up of the panel was in line with section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Justice Akeredolu however shot back in a letter dated July 9 reminding the house of the provisions of the constitution.

Besides, she said she received a letter from Kayode Olatoke SAN that the matter of the impeachment of Ajayi was subjudice.

The constitutional processes, according to Justice Akeredolu, include: “The Deputy Governor, Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi must be served with notice of impeachment signed by not less than one-third of members of the House of Assembly of the State.

“The Notice to be served on him must state that he is guilty of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office and must specify the particulars of the gross misconduct.

“He must be allowed to respond to the allegations.

“Within 14 days of receipt of the Notice of the Honourable Speaker, whether or not the Deputy Governor responds, the House of Assembly shall pass a resolution supported by not less than two thirds majority of all the members of the House of Assembly that the allegations be investigated”—The Nation