By Jennifer Okundia

Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky shared his intimacy experience with his 2 million plus fans and it has got everyone talking.

Bob disclosed that the first day he had sex was on a plane while he was flying first class. The 28 year old stated that this option is best due to privacy.

Over the years, the self acclaimed male barbie has always advised ladies to not sell themselves short, but rather make sure they get good money for giving out their bodies.





Captioning a photo, he wrote:

Dis was d first day I had my first sex inside a plane ✈️ first class Emirate.

You can leave every other advice i give u but try dis one. Don’t go and have sex in d economy o 😂😂😂😂 or business class o . It has to be first class because you can close d door for privacy

Bobrisky is a Nigerian social media sensation and entrepreneur known as a transgender woman in Nigeria, where LGBT rights have no place.