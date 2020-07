DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) disk jockey Ecool who doubles as a singer, comes out with a visualizer for his latest record, “Onome” which features Mayorkun, Zlatan and Dremo.

“Onome” is housed under his previously released extended play tagged, ”New Side,” created by ND2 Visuals. Check on it and let us know your opinion.

He is a multi talented DJ who has worked on various projects with his versatility in the music industry and he’s still going.