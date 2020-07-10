The deputy ruler of Sharjah, one of the emirates in the United Arab Emirates, is dead.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi died on Thursday in London. He was 72 years old.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

He will be buried on Friday after funeral prayers.





A three-day mourning period, when flags will be flown at half-staff, will begin after the burial.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, said condolences would be received through phone calls.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has offered his condolences to the Sharjah Ruler.