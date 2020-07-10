By Adejoke Adeleye

A 57-year old man, Joseph Akporugo and his wife Janet have been arrested by men of Ogun State police command for inflicting injuries on their 7-year-old grand-daughter.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement hinted that the little girl (name withheld) had wounds all over her body when she walked into the house of a police constable living close to the couple in Awa-Ijebu.

He said the girl reported to the policeman about the maltreatment melted out to her by her grandfather and his wife whom she has been living with since the death of her biological father.





She narrated how the couple put rubber on fire and used it to burn her all over her body on allegation that she is a witch and that she used her witchcraft to kill her biological father.

The statement read further that the constable then brought her to Awa-Ijebu Police Station to formally report the matter.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adewalehinmi, subsequently detailed detectives to the couple’s house where they were promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the couple was unable to justify their devilish maltreatment of the little girl.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered a proper investigation of the case with a view to diligently prosecute the suspects.