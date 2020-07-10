By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at Elemoro Division, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos have arrested two suspected burglars for allegedly breaking into a shop to steal 33 bags of rice valued N924,000 belonging to the complainant, Emmanuel Okolie.

Police alleged that the suspects, Rafiu Lawal, 32, a resident of 2, Ogunfayo Street, Eputu, Ibeju-Lekki and Taiwo Olaniyi, 42 who resides at Jakande, Lekki allegedly broke the shop at 2.am at Ologunfe area of Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos to steal the bags of rice and used their operational car with registration No.LSD 203 GE to cart away the stolen items

The suspects were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a five-count charge bordering on shop breaking, stèaling, attempted murder and malicious damage.





Police Counsel, Insp. Ingobo Emby told the Court that the accused persons committed the offence on 10 July, 2020 at 2.am at Ologunfe area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Ingobo told the Court that the accused persons broke and entered into the complainant’s shop to steal the bags of rice and hit an iron rod on the complainant’s head in a bid to kill him before they were arrested.

Ingobo stated that during investigation, the accused led the Police to recover their operational car used for the operation and three bags of rice from some of the buyers.

He said the offences, the accused persons committed were punishable under sections 411, 230(1), 310 ,287 and 339(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Court and the Magistrate, Miss M.O Agbe granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two surties each in like sum.

Agbe adjourned the case till 20 August, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Elemoro Police Division, Ibeju-Lekki in compliance to the COVID-19 protocols till they perfected the bail conditions