President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Umar as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He has also formally confirmed Ibrahim Magu’s suspension as acting EFCC chairman.

Umar, who is the Head of Operations of the anti-graft agency, will oversee the commission pending conclusion of investigation against Magu by Justice Ayo Salami panel.

Umar Gwandu, spokesman of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) conveyed Buhari’s appointment of Umar in a statement today.





The statement issued by Gwandu read in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.”