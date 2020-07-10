The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Friday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The AGF, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, said the president also approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar, as the acting chairman.

According to the statement, the suspension of Magu was to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

Malami said Umar would be in charge of the EFCC pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards,” Malami said in the statement.