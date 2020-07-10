Ghana’s Minister of education, Matthew Prempeh has disclosed that about 90 percent of staff of the ministry have tested positive for Coronavirus.

A mass testing was carried on staff of the ministry after his result came back positive the second time.

Out of the 50 staff tested, 45 tested positive for the virus and were asymptomatic.

He said; “After my second result came out as positive, testing was conducted on all staff at the ministry and the results showed that out of every 50 persons, about 45 had contracted the coronavirus.





“Most of them are asymptomatic so they are isolating at home.”

Narrating his experience while being admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Center, Prempeh said it was not a pleasant experience.

Prempeh added; “For all the 52 years of my life, I’ve never been admitted to the hospital before and it was not a pleasant experience. The disease is very real and I don’t wish it on even my foe.”