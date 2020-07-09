The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has slammed leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lacking a sense of shame over their choice of APC reject Godwin Obaseki as the governorship candidate.

Ize-Iyamu said it was shameful for PDP leaders to field Godwin Obaseki as its standard-bearer despite earlier condemning him as a non-achiever as the Edo governor.

In a statement by Prince John Mayaki, director of Communication and Media, Ize-Iyamu, recalled that the PDP had painted Obaseki as a failure, who deceived the courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with counterfeit credentials.

He said it was strange that the same party is now singing Obaseki’s praise, claiming he is the almighty, the saint and the blameless.





“The same PDP dragged Obaseki before a judge, pointing out the inconsistencies in his academic records, seeking judicial order to stop him from accessing the government corridors.

“Today, the PDP says Obaseki has initiated programmes and policies in Edo State, when only a few weeks ago, before their tax collectors were settled, the party branded the embattled Edo governor a complete failure, who reversed the growth and development of Edo State.

“The truth is that the PDP has neither plan nor strategy for winning the election or to lead Edo State. They, therefore, resort to the things that work for failures: excuses and mudslinging.

“Although yet subtle, what PDP is doing is simply the use of an opponents’ negative publicity to show its lack of content, vision, ideas and as a shield for the internal wrangling ongoing in the party.”

The APC governorship candidate said it was a shame that the PDP, which brought out Aliko Dangote from his trademark political non-alignment and characteristic silence, still had the audacity to make national statements that bordered on falsehood and deception.

Although 14 parties are participating in the September 19 election in Edo State, political pundits believe that the real battle will be between Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu was the 2016 governorship candidate of the PDP, who last December defected to the APC and was on May 21 granted waiver to contest by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.