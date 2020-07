Nigerian singer and songwriter Sadiq Onifade, known professionally as WurlD, releases the official music video of his new song titled, “Wayo (Kpe Le Wu).”

“Wayo” is housed under his highly acclaimed project, the “Afrosoul” extended play, released back in May.

Wurld was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a secondary education and record music and released his debut EP Evolution in 2013.