Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Flowking Stone comes through with a brand new single and video, dubbed “In My Lane”.
The song was produced by Tubhanimuzik, and the video was shot on location in London by Clickshot.
Thursday, July 9, 2020 9:34 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
