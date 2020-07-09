By Jennifer Okundia

Number one African Bad Girl and multiple award winner Tiwa Savage has released her latest track entitled “Dangerous Love”.

The record is the first single off her forthcoming studio album “Celia“. “Dangerous Love” was produced by Cracker Mallo.

“Dangerous Love” is basically about a girl who is dipping in and out of a relationship with a guy that really doesn’t deserve her time or attention. She knows that he is bad for her but she gambling with her heart anyway. This is one track every guy and lady can relate with”, Tiwa Savage says.