Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie releases his latest record entitled ‘CEO Flow’ featuring E-40.

Sarkodie’s contribution to the Ghanaian music industry, earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for Artiste of the Decade.

The musician, 34, who was born on 10th July 1985 married his wife Tracy Owusu Addo in 2018. They have two kids a daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo and a son; Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr.





He was announced the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.