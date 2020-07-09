The Management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said that the institution has put all necessary COVID-19 prevention strategies in place and awaiting Federal Government’s directives to resume academic session.

Prof. Abiodun Adimula, the Director of Academic Planning, UNILORIN, said this on Thursday, while speaking with newsmen on plans by the university management to welcome students back on campus.

He said that the institution was ready to resume academic activities any time the Federal Government approved the resumption for tertiary institutions in the country.

Adimula added that the management of the university had established COVID-19 committee since the outbreak of the pandemic, adding that the committee swung into action immediately they were inaugurated.





Adimula said one of the achievements of the committee was the provision of handwashing facilities at every entry point of the lecture halls across all faculties as well as hostels, classes and offices in the university of community.

Meanwhile, the university campus had been disinfected to ensure the environment maintained its widely known hygiene and serenity, to ensure safety of lives of students and staff of the institution.

The director said the management had concluded arrangement to conduct most lectures through virtual learning to minimise contact among students and staff.

He explained that some staff members of the university had been sent to Italy for training to ensure the success of the plan.

However, Adimula said the Remedial and JUPEBstudents had started virtual lectures.

He announced that some facilities had been identified as possible isolation centers as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.