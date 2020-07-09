Lawmakers in the United States have condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the country out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To call Trump’s response to COVID-9 chaotic and incoherent doesn’t do it justice.

“This won’t protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick and America alone,” Senator Robert Menendez, top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said Wednesday on Twitter.

By withdrawing from the WHO, Trump has further abdicated U.S. global leadership, Congressman Ami Bera, who represents California’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, lamented on Twitter.





“His go-it-alone approach puts America’s health and security at risk,” he said on Wednesday.

Bera, a physician, also told local media that the U.S. and the WHO had worked “hand in hand” to eradicate smallpox and nearly defeat polio.

“If the WHO is to blame: why has the U.S. been left behind while many countries from South Korea to New Zealand to Vietnam to Germany return to normal?” he said.

Trump on Tuesday gave the United Nations one year notice to withdraw the U.S. from WHO.

But a UN spokesperson said the US must still pay outstanding dues before leaving.