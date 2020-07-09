Vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and radio personality Toke Makinwa is out with the latest episode of her ‘Toke Moments’.

The 35 year old titled this clip ‘Some men can’t make heaven’ due to how they treat women while in a relationship with them.

In a statement, she wrote:

This week on Toke Moments, we talk about how some men purposely leave vital information out when trying to know a woman, in the talking phase, I personally believe that if you are in a relationship, getting married to someone else or just had a baby should be discussed first. Stop getting people to build on nothing, if it is friendship you want descale it at the start, lets not get our wires crossed.





Makinwa is a Nigerian television host and author who released her book On Becoming in November 2016.