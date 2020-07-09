By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, known as Teebillz has said that Natasha ‘Tacha’ Akide, who was disqualified during the last Bbnaija show, remains the most successful candidate till date.

Teebillz, who owns 323 Entertainment and his managerial firm BillzVision, had earlier signed Tacha shortly after she was disqualified from the reality TV show. However, a few weeks later, they both dissolved their agreement.

In his statement on Instagram, Billz reiterated that his managerial administration made Tacha into a successful housemate.





He wrote; ”God Bless the work of my hands. Until there’s a bigger/successful disqualified housemate from BBN and a perfect human being on earth…… I don’t want to hear pim #Blessings @symply_tacha