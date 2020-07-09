Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, wants Paul Pogba to sign a new deal with the club.

Pogba who admitted last year that he was looking for a “new challenge” has long been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid or former team, Juventus.

The France midfielder made just eight appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit season before the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, the 26-year-old has impressed since the restart.





Having recently signed Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay to new deals, Solskjaer is optimistic the club can also secure the long-term future of Pogba, whose current contract is due to expire next year, although United have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

“I can’t comment on discussions between players and the club but of course we want to keep the best players.

“We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja, they’re in similar positions but in different stages of their careers – one at the start and one really experienced one.

“We also need players in that mid-range group so hopefully we can do something. I know that since Paul came back from injury he’s looking better and better. He’s just enjoying his football and let’s see where it takes us,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.