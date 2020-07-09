Pastor Gideon Bakare of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Akure, Ondo state capital, has been given the boot by the church after being caught while trying to have sex with a member’s wife.

In a statement, RCCG spokesperson Olaitan Olubiyi said Bakare was sacked for attempted adultery and for putting the church in a bad light.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.

“Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.

“The Church dissociated itself from such immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.

“The Church, after reviewing the report of her investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.

”Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect.”

A video surfaced at the weekend which showed Pastor Bakare stripped in the bedroom of a married female church member in Akure.

The woman had pretended she was consenting to the sexual act and had asked the pastor to strip before opening the door for her husband and others to come in to capture him live on video.