Okene -Lokoja road in Kogi State is becoming a hotbed for criminal activities.

Two persons, including a naval officer, were shot dead on the road on Thursday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

An army officer, Capt. GSM Abubakar was killed by unknown gunmen on the same route on July 5.

Abubakar was traveling in his Honda car with his wife and mother when gunmen opened fire on them.





However, regarding the recent attack on the road today, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Ede, confirmed that the incident occurred around 6 p.m.

According to him, the officer, a man, and a woman were traveling in a Toyota Sienna car when they were shot.

He said that the naval officer was in uniform while the woman was in mufti.

The Commissioner said that the two of them died on the spot.

Ayuba who spoke on phone said he could not give further details, saying that detectives had been despatched to the scene to gather full information.

“Yes, I heard about it and I have dispatched my men there to bring me the details of how and when it happened,” he said.