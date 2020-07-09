Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a bill on the State Waste Management Authority Law, 2020, which is meant to promote a safe and clean environment through effective waste management.

The passage of the bill title: “H.B No. 048/OG/2020- A Bill for a Law to provide for the establishment of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority and other Matters Connected therewith”, followed the presentation of the report of House Committee on Environment by the Chairman, Wahab Haruna at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo.

Haruna thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Yusuf Amosun and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The Assembly later considered the bill clause-by-clause after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, after which the Clerk of the House and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo did the third reading.





Responding, Speaker Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

In another development, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo has directed the State Commandant of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) and the Management of the Motor Traffic Department of the Nigeria Police Force to appear before the Whole House on Wednesday, 15th, July, 2020 by 10:00am at the Assembly’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The invitation, the Speaker noted was meant to find a lasting solution to the recklessness of drivers drivers of heavy duty vehicles plying the Iyana Mortuary-OGTV-Ajebo roads and other parts of the State as raised under Personal Explanation by a member representing Odeda State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide.

According to Oluomo, the 9th Assembly was ready to amend the TRACE Law to spell out stringent measures, including the need to prosecute erring drivers and ensure the enforcement of the installation speed limiters in their articulated vehicles to check their excesses including overspeeding and harassment of other road users.

In the same vein, the Speaker has directed the State Commissioner for Agriculture and the State Committee on Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to appear before the lawmakers to brief the Assembly about their activities on Tuesday, 14th July, 2020 by 11:00pm at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.