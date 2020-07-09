By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nasarawa Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Nation, Commissioner for health, Pharmacist Yahaya Ahmed, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

“Yes I’m aware. I can confirm that, however, he is in self-isolation at home and is in a stable and clear condition. We are taking care of him”, Ahmed said.





The Attorney General is a member of the State Task Force on COVID-19.

Details shortly…