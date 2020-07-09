By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian multi-award-winning music producer, ID Cabasa has warned influential people, to be careful of what they say to people as regards coronavirus (COVID-19), to avoid misconceptions.

According to him, people tend to build up theories from what they hear from popular and influential persons. He explained that a lady claimed that the virus doesn’t exist because she heard so desist from a supposed influential person.

The same lady started panicking when she heard that her brother contracted the infection.





Cabasa wrote; ”As intelligent and influential people, it will be discretional to be quiet and observe things as regards COVID-19 than building up theories around why?

”I don’t dispute what you feel or believe BUT if what u feel or belief has no FACTS backing it please be careful how you share these things u are feeling it is.

”You are influential and people will do without thinking whatever u say either in the right context or otherwise… And if there’s a strong conviction about what you feel please be clear so as not to confuse people with what you have not said(Which can be insinuated from what you said)

”Someone said there’s no COVID-19 and all she could quote was a top MOG… and I am like “Did he ever say there is no Covid? Then she started saying everything is a hoax.. quoting theories upon theories…SMH.. 10mins after she called back panting and nearly crying that she just got a call that her younger brother was exposed to the virus…..

”Please let’s be careful people… This stuff is real.. Let’s trust God for a cure/prevention soon while we also do our part to prevent the spread…

”Those who caught d virus already we pray God to heal them” he prayed.