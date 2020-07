Talented Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe has officially released the music video of his highly anticipated track, “Know You” featuring Studio Brat boss Simi.

The beautiful visual was shot and directed by creative Director K for Priogold Pictures. Watch it below and sing along.

Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe or Poe is a Nigerian singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with the song “Feel Alright” where he got featured by SDC “Show Dem Camp”.